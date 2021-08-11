Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

