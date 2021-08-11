Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises about 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 170,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,847. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

