HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HONE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $787.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

