Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells $589,800.00 in Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HLIT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -987.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

