Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. 338,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.52.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.