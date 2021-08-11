Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 4.9%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 100,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,846,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,576 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127,516 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.4% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 20,156,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,287 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $26,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after buying an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.