Harold Matthew Norman Sells 25,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $63.48.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $35,709,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
