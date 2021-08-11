Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 11,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,093. The company has a market capitalization of $237.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. Harrow Health has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572 in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

