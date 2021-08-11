Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Harsco worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,957 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:HSC opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -640.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

