Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $126,058.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.83 or 0.00894958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00112394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

