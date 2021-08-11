Hathor Market Capitalization Tops $111.35 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001330 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $111.35 million and $3.58 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.92 or 0.99711343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00867937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

