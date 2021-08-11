Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.80 ($2.01). Hays shares last traded at GBX 151.30 ($1.98), with a volume of 2,863,789 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Hays alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -302.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.