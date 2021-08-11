HC Wainwright Cuts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $30.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDYA. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,107 shares of company stock valued at $340,064. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

