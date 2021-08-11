HC Wainwright Trims MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Target Price to $6.50

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

MDWD opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. Analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in MediWound by 198.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

