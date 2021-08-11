HC Wainwright Trims ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price to $53.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 216.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $615.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.90.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,608 shares of company stock valued at $115,493.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.