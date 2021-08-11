Head to Head Analysis: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Capgemini’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.99 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.73 Capgemini $18.10 billion 2.08 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and Capgemini, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Capgemini 0 1 8 0 2.89

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.77, indicating a potential downside of 28.91%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Capgemini.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Capgemini on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services model. In addition, the company offers engineering and research and development services for intelligent industry; and business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

