Head-To-Head Comparison: Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) vs. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and SOC Telemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 6.79 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.23

Convey Holding Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOC Telemed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Convey Holding Parent and SOC Telemed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus price target of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 79.04%. SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.38%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Convey Holding Parent.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

