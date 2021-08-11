Head to Head Comparison: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and Sema4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sema4 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $137.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.72%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Sema4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Sema4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.40 $35.19 million $2.99 37.34 Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Sema4 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Sema4 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

