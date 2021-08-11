Head-To-Head Contrast: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22 ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.89, suggesting a potential upside of 73.83%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 242.04 -$166.41 million ($0.82) -10.45 ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 88.85 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -86.52

ShockWave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. ShockWave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,916.64% -39.16% -29.30% ShockWave Medical -83.47% -30.92% -25.43%

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

