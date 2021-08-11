Head to Head Review: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) vs. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Valneva alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valneva and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 4 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.28%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 199.82%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valneva and TCR2 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $126.02 million 10.57 -$73.56 million N/A N/A TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -5.75

TCR2 Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -30.09% -28.03%

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Valneva on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial. It is also developing TC-510 for, GPC3, IL-15, and Allogenic for solid tumors, as well as DC70 for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.