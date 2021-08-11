Head-To-Head Survey: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Hongkong Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.93 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 4.54 $198.00 million N/A N/A

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

