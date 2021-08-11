Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $95.42 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00037507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00306885 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00036958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006439 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,751,652 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

