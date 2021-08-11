Hegic Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.58 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Hegic has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $83.58 million and $13.25 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

