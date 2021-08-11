Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

HEINY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 28,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

