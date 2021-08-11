Helios Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Helios Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HLIO stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

