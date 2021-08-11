Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Helios Technologies comprises about 29.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 3.08% of Helios Technologies worth $77,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,697. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.08. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

