Helix Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 43.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $128,156.88 and approximately $7.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017728 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

