HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €89.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.26 ($106.19).

ETR:HFG opened at €83.88 ($98.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

