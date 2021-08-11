HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.26 ($106.19).

ETR HFG opened at €83.88 ($98.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €81.48. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

