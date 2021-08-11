HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HLFFF stock remained flat at $$89.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $104.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.