Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Posts Earnings Results

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.

HMTV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

