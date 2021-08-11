Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.
NASDAQ:VIR traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 899,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,945. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
