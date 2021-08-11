Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 899,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,945. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

