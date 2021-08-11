Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.02

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.02 and last traded at $128.04, with a volume of 621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

