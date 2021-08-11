Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

HCCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

