HEROcoin (PLAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $126,506.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $126,506.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00882000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00111134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043184 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.