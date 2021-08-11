HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $249,605.26 and $32.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

