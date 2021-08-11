Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.92

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.92 and last traded at C$18.92, with a volume of 17170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.25.

HRX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.41 million and a P/E ratio of 33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0422756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

