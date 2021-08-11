Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.34. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.25, with a volume of 14,907 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$671.53 million and a P/E ratio of 33.18.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0422756 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.