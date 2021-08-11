Hertz Network Trading 1% Higher This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $134,484.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00151185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,251.91 or 0.99873825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.46 or 0.00849622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.