Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

