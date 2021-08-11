Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.40

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 4892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

