HireQuest, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $288.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.07.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 62.83%.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

