Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCXLF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HCXLF opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.