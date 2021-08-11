Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.06 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $189.58 million and $26.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001424 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

