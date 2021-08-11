HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier accounts for about 7.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of HollyFrontier worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 12,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

