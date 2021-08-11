Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Holo has traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $630.18 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.83 or 0.00894958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00112394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,731,976 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

