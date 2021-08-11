Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.38

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.38 and last traded at C$39.33, with a volume of 29585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.03.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6737028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

