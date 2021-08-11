Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.89. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.82, with a volume of 57,451 shares changing hands.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6737028 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

