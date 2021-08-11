Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 305,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $627.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HMPT shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

