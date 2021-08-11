Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 4022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMPT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

